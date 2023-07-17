Title: Jocoro FC to Play Home Games in Honduras for 2023 Central American Cup

The Jocoro FC club, based in El Salvador, has made an unprecedented decision for the upcoming 2023 Central American Cup. On Monday, the team announced that they would be playing their home games in Honduras, due to difficulties in securing suitable stadiums in El Salvador that meet the standards set by Concacaf.

Jocoro FC earned their spot in the prestigious tournament by finishing as the leaders in the regular rounds, marking their first-ever participation in an international tournament. However, the club will now have to make their debut away from home.

According to a statement issued by Jocoro FC, the decision to relocate their home matches was made in order to ensure the successful organization of their international sporting events. The team acknowledged that no stadium in El Salvador currently possesses the necessary facilities and Concacaf approval, prompting them to arrange alternative venues in Honduras.

For their Group A matches against Cobán Imperial from Guatemala and Saprissa from Costa Rica, Jocoro FC has chosen the San Pedro Sula Metropolitan Olympic Stadium as their home ground. The matches are scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, and Thursday, August 10, with specific timings yet to be finalized. The team has extended an invitation to the general public to attend these matches.

In an effort to strengthen their squad for the upcoming season, Jocoro FC recently made two major acquisitions from Honduras – defenders Elmer Güity and Ever Alvarado. These signings, along with the presence of Honduran player Junior Padilla, are expected to bolster the team’s performance on the field.

Interestingly, Jocoro FC is not the only club in Concacaf facing such circumstances. Violette FC, originally from Haiti, has been compelled to host their international competitions in the Dominican Republic, where they play at the renowned Cibao stadium.

With the 2023 Central American Cup fast approaching, Jocoro FC aims to overcome the challenges posed by playing away from home and make a notable impact in the tournament. Supporters and enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the team’s performances, as they strive to make their mark on the international stage.

