Latin America, a region vulnerable to climate change

During the panel of experts on climate change that was held in Bogotá, the attendees expressed their concern that Latin America is highly vulnerable and will be strongly impacted by global warming.

The panel revealed the scenarios that Latin America could face derived from the effects of climate change.

According to the scientists, the possible increase in water scarcity and competition for it will affect agriculture and especially the Dry Corridor of Central America and the tropical Andes.

The region’s ocean and coastal ecosystems, such as coral reefs, estuaries, salt marshes, mangroves, and sandy beaches, are highly sensitive and will be negatively affected by climate change.

Vulnerability

According to scientists, Latin America is a region highly vulnerable to the effects of climate change that affect human health, infrastructure, ecosystems and ways of life, among others.

In their report, the scientists warned that each increase in temperature multiplies the threats and risks in the territories, exponentially increasing the losses and damages derived from climate change. In this sense, they clarify that the region has serious deficiencies in the adaptation processes.

“With this report, science puts us on alert about the urgency of taking forceful actions to face climate change,” said the Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Susana Muhamad, who also called for prevention to avoid future emergencies.

droughts

The specialists indicated that there is a relationship between the vulnerability to climate change of the countries of the region with the dynamics of deforestation, the loss of biodiversity, soil degradation, among others.

Additionally, they mentioned that the severity of droughts will increase more frequently in some regions, presenting decreases in the water supply that would directly impact agricultural production, traditional fishing, food security and human health.

“It is clear that we see a warming advance that is unprecedented in historical records and particularly the last 50 years, the speed at which we are seeing changes in the atmosphere, in the climate system, in the terrestrial biosphere, is incredible. ”, assured Thelma Krug, vice president of the IPCC.

On the other hand, the experts call for focusing attention on marine and terrestrial ecosystems, especially as coral reefs are expected to lose their habitat, change their distribution area, and suffer more bleaching episodes due to global warming. oceans.

Similarly, they affirm that in terrestrial ecosystems up to 85% of plant and animal species, habitats and communities will be negatively affected by climate change.

As common regional changes in Latin American countries, it is established that it is very likely that the rise in sea level in the oceans surrounding Central and South America will continue, generating an increase in coastal flooding in low-lying areas and the retreat of the sea. littoral on most sandy shores.

