Garcia, Gollini and Juan Jesus meet the fans

Third day of withdrawal for the Naples to Dimaro. Simeone and Gollini joined the blue group. The goalkeeper worked with the whole group. In the evening Gollini and Juan Jesus, with coach Garcia, met the fans, answering their curiosities. Relive the questions and answers of the Azzurri.

Garcia: “I left the violin at home”

Rudy Garcia on the violin sonata, which he made during a championship match between Roma and Juventus. “Music has changed today. Football is no longer what it was ten years ago. I left the violin at home. Let’s hope it won’t help.”

Gollini and Juan Jesus: “You must always be ready”.

The blue goalkeeper: “How do I always be ready? You have to work and always be focused. If you train thinking about not playing, it gets tough mentally”. John Jesus: “Entering cold is tough, you find opponents who run a lot: you have to work to be ready.”

Garcia: “We’ll start with a 4-3-3”

Rudi Garcia on starting form: “We’ll make sure we play beautiful and effective football. We’ll start with a 4-3-3, then we’ll see if we can change along the way. But the players have to be able to change along the way.”

Juan Jesus: “We need to work hard for Serie A”

John Jesus about how you get to become professionals. “To get to Serie A you have to sweat and chase your dream. Then work, eat well and sleep well”.

Gollini and Garcia on ballots and penalties

The blue goalkeeper on the ballot with Gollini: “The club wants two level players. With Alex we are a nice group of goalkeepers and I will do my best to put the coach in difficulty”. The coach is asked about penalties: “Technically we can work on it, then there are players who are colder than others”.

Garcia: “Scudetto or Champions League? Both”

A fan asks the French coach if would rather win the Scudetto o to Champions. The rest of the fans yell: “Both!”. Garcia replies: “There’s no need to add anything else.”

Juan Jesus and Gollini his Garcia

John Jesus and Gollini they talk about the mister. The Brazilian defender: “We knew his story, we met him as an opponent. He played good football, with Roma he achieved a record number of victories. We hope to do it again here: he is a well-prepared, good and human person“. Gollini: “I read a book by a Chicago Bulls coach. He said that every year is different. We must be the ones to put the coach in the conditions to work at his best, to give you many more joys.”

Garcia: “Mine will be a psychological job”

Rudy Garcia about the work he will be called upon to do:”My job is to push them to stay at these levels. I have to make sure that the bar remains very high. My work will be more psychological.”

Memories of the players and Garcia: “That’s when we started”

Gollini remember the beginnings: “I started when I was four. I played up front, then I changed roles at Spal and I liked being a goalkeeper.” John Jesus instead he decided later to be a footballer: “When I was eight I realized it could be my way.” Rudi Garcia on the other hand: “I decided to be a coach very early on. My father was a footballer and a coach, but not with the professionals. He worked during the day and in the evening he went to camp and on the weekends he left. I’ve seen it very little. and I thought it was a thankless job. But I knew, deep down in my heart, that this was my job.”

Garcia: “I’d like a midfielder with physicality”

Questioned about the replacement of Ndombele, Garcia replies: “I have to train the whole group to get to know him better, but cntrocmapo has a lot of quality, with complementary players. But I must say that I met Ndombele in Lyon as an opponent. He was an excellent player. Now he’s no longer with us. Who plays in Naples he must know how to play football, I would like a player with physicality to help Anguissa”.

Gollini’s freestyle: “Blue sky above the Italian flag”

A fan asks Gollini a freestyle on Naples. The goalkeeper, after an initial hesitation, lets himself go: “Napul’è thousand culure, from the bottom of my heart, I say thank you for the love, today blue above the tricolor”.

Rudi Garcia: “I will have time to visit Naples”

Rudy Garcia on the city of Napoli: “Ten years ago, when I arrived in Italy, I set myself the goal of touring Italy. I had visited the Amalfi coast, I had seen Pompeii, but I did not know the city of Naples. I’ve always thought that having the sea and the mountains is beautiful. Climate, food, everything is beautiful. I have so much to discover, I have just arrived and now we are here in Trentino. I’ll be around. Maybe with a mustache and a wig, but I’ll be there.”

Rudi Garcia: “Osimhen will arrive tomorrow”

The technician is questioned about the future of To install Victor Osimhen. The fans ask if he will stay in Naples: “Osimhen is under contract, he will arrive tomorrow. I repeat once again: when I met the president, I understood that he was ambitious and that he wants to keep winning. Then we would have quality players.”

Rudi Garcia: “We already have good defenders”

Also Rudy Garcia return to the central defenders that make up the squad. “We’ve lost Kim, but currently we already have Juan Jesus, Rrahmani and Ostigard in the squad. Three excellent defenders who won’t start. Then if a fourth should arrive, all the better.”

Juan Jesus: “Defenders? We trust the club”

The Brazilian defender questioned on the market and on the replacing Kim: “We trust the club, which will know how to choose well, as we did last year with Kim. When he arrived many didn’t think he could do what he did, then he exploded”.

Garcia: “Raspadori is a precious ingredient”

Al blue coach a question is asked by a chef, an Azzurri fan, on Raspadori. Garcia replies thus: “As a chef you know that a good dish is not made with just one ingredient and the same thing happens for a team. Raspadori is one of those ingredients that give us pepper”.

Gollini: “There’s no pressure in penalties”

The blue goalkeeper on penalty shootout: “It’s the best moment for the goalkeepers, because the pressure is all on the attackers. If you don’t equalize, nothing happens. If you equalize, you become a hero.”

Juan Jesus: “We still haven’t realized what we’ve done”

The Brazilian defender on the emotions of the Scudetto: “We still don’t realize what we’ve done. Many didn’t believe we could do it. There was talk of sixth place. We responded with the Scudetto.”

Rudi Garcia: “In Naples you don’t live a passion, but a religion”

First question, from a child, for the coach. On ambitions for next year, Rudi Garcia replies: “When you start, you always do it to win.” The second question for Rudi Garcia is on the reception of the city. “I came around mid-June and saw Naples all blue: flags, banners, to celebrate the Scudetto. And I loved this. What you experience in Naples is more than a passion. It’s a religion”.

The evening begins: Juan Jesus and Gollini on stage

Introduce the two players. I applauded by Juan Jesus. Gollini: “I’m glad to be back.”

Garcia, Gollini and Juan Jesus with the fans

Around 21:15, in Dimaro’s retreat, there will be a meeting between the fans and two Napoli players, together with Rudi Garcia. In Carciato’s Naples Summer Village, Juan Jesus and Pierluigi Gollini will be with the coach.

Third day of training camp for Napoli

Afternoon session for Napoli on the Carciato field in Dimaro Folgarida. This morning the group observed rest. In the afternoon, after an initial phase of activation and technical exercise, the group carried out tactical work aimed at shooting on target. Gollini

