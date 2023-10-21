SOUND FIELD ENSEMBLE – 10 years in 10 days – mica

Schallfeld closes its 2023 season program “About Ways” with two concerts and a cooking evening – “Schallfeld-10-Days” to celebrate the ensemble’s 10th anniversary.

With the first concert “Labyrinths” on November 13th at 8 p.m People’s House The ensemble pays homage to György Ligeti on his 100th birthday with a performance of his masterpiece Chamber Concerto (1969-70). Music follows from new and old friends Schallfeld (Anahita Abbasi, Florent Caron Darras and Marko Nikodijević).

Under the theme “Growing”, four new commissioned works for ensemble, electronics and video by Dilay Doğanay, Marco Döttlinger, Andres Gutiérrez Martínez, Lorenzo Romano will be presented on November 18th at 8 p.m foam bath – Free studio house Graz – Premiered.

And on November 22nd from 6 p.m., the ensemble invites its audience to the “Kitchen Forum”: a cozy get-together in Forum City Parkwe cook together, eat, talk about music and take a look Schallfeld Annual program 2024 thrown.

SCHALLFELD ENSEMBLE

Schallfeld is an international ensemble for contemporary music based in Graz. The group impresses with its virtuosity and sound sensitivity with a special attention to concert formats that creatively deal with the respective spatial conditions and open up a new dimension of listening. Schallfeld was awarded in 2013 by alumni of the Vienna Sound Forum founded. The artistic programming reflects the diversity and interests of its members, currently musicians from 8 different countries. The ensemble attracts attention both through exciting programming with a focus on young composers and innovative concert productions, as well as through its work with live electronics and collective improvisations.

In addition to his own concert series in Graz Schallfeld regular guest at festivals at home and abroad, including twice Vienna Modern, Sound Traces Schwaz4x impulse Graz, music protocolthe Darmstadt holiday courses, together (Spain), Romaeuropa (Rome), the Bludenzer days contemporarysser Music (Bludenz), Signals (Graz), Affection (Estonia), Poznan Musical Spring (Poland), Daegu International Contemporary Music Festival (South Korea).

2016/17 war Schallfeld part of US-program, an initiative of the Foreign Ministry to promote outstanding Austrian musicians abroad and has been the European Ensemble in Residence since 2015 Ulysses-Networks.

Schallfeld was Ensemble in Residence at the Darmstadt holiday courses (2016), impulses (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021), in the University of California San Diego (2020), Harvard University (2020), Stanford University (2023) and is the IEM Graz have been a permanent partner since 2015.

The ensemble is also involved in educational projects and participatory theater projects for children, young people and adults, with support from the city of Graz and the EU (program Youth in Action), mica and KulturKontakt Austria.

Schallfeld is supported by the city of Graz, the state of Styria and the Federal Chancellery, the Austrian cultural forums and receives generous logistical support from the Kunstuniversitätt Graz.

2022 was Schallfeld Ensemble awarded the Grand Interpretation Prize of the State of Styria.

FACTBOX

Concert I: Labyrinths

November 13th, 2023, 8:00 p.m., Maria Caesar Hall, Volkshaus Graz. (Lagergasse 98, 8020, Graz)

Free admission.

program:

György Ligeti – Chamber concert

Marko Nikodijevic – music box / self-portrait with Ligeti and Stravinsky (and Messiaen is also there)

Anahita Abbasi: Distorted Attitudes II (Labyrinth)

Florent Caron Darras: Matte sun

Conductor: Leonhard Garms

Concert II: GROW

November 18, 2023, 8:00 p.m., bubble bath – Freies Atelierhaus Graz (Puchstraße 41, 8020 Graz)

Free admission.

Program:

Marco Döttlinger – Abyssal Zone Music UA (composition commissioned by Schallfeld with support from the BMKÖS)

Dilay Doğanay- LULLABY(E) UA (composition commission from Schallfeld with funds from the Grand Interpretation Prize 2022 of the State of Styria)

Andrés Gutiérrez Martínez – A weave of artifacts UA (composition commissioned by Schallfeld Ensemble)

Lorenzo Romano – Edible Music UA

Conductor: Leonhard Garms

Sound director and live electronics: Davide Gagliardi

Forum kitchen

November 22nd, 2023, 6:00 p.m., Forum Stadtpark Graz (Stadtpark 1 8010 Graz)

Voluntary donation.

Presentation by Alessandro Perini, Styria Artist-in-Residence of the State of Styria 2023.

Presentation of Schallfeld annual program 2024.

More information about Forum Kitchen

