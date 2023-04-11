With delays in the arrival of the congressmen and a good turnout, the Extraordinary Congress of Unter in the hall of a retirement center in Roca, on the side of National Route 22. All the union branches decided to reject the latest wage proposal from the provincial government and defined a strike.

The proposal to continue with a strike had 160 votes in favor and 71 against. The duration of the measure of force was then discussed. It was defined in hours of midnight, a I stop this Thursday and Friday, April 13 and 14, and another 72-hour stop for next week«with local and regional actions».

“They have a surplus by cutting salaries and infrastructure”read a poster held by teachers in the room, meeting in the middle of the congress session, this noon.

The rejection of the offer of the last parity had been advanced by almost the all of the mandates of the assemblies, which they branded as insufficient. After noon, there were two positions raised in the hall: «insufficiency» and «rejection», the latter includes proposals for stoppages of 48 and 72 hours.

Most of the sectionals arrived in Roca with strike mandate, except for those linked to the strategy of the provincial leadership, which encourages “insufficiency” and which would ask to return to parity no measure of force. Viedma agreed with that position; but Roca, Cipolletti and Bariloche had advanced some congressmen to continue with forceful measures.

So far this school year, the teachers’ union has already carried out eleven days of strikes, including strikes of up to 72 hours last week.

“None of the sectionals carry the acceptance. We all agree that in the face of the inflationary process we are experiencing, this proposal is insufficient. The last proposal we received had very little variation with the previous one in terms of percentage increase,” said Silvana Inostroza, Unter’s general secretary.

Ehe debate in Congress focused on the continuity or not of the plan of struggle, which ended last week with an eight-day strike in the midst of non-compliance with the mandatory conciliation dictated by the Ministry of Labor.

RIO NEGRO spoke with some teachers prior to the congress, who assured that there is great speculation surrounding the votes of congressmen. In the first place, they maintained that the main thing was to guarantee the participation of all congressmen so that the voice of the majority could be expressed.

The latest salary proposal

On March 31, Education modified its proposal, focused -exclusively- that the April rise reaches 7% when it was 5.5%. Without agreement, the Province liquidated teacher salaries for February with an increase of 5% and the rise in March had the same percentage. The definitive offer, with 7% in March, will total a 50.77% increase with the assets of August.

In addition, in the last cancellation, Education differentiated between teachers who joined the strikes and those who did not, and there were significant discounts.

