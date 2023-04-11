The already high coffee consumption in Germany has risen to a record level. In total, an average of almost four cups per coffee drinker are currently consumed per capita and day, as reported by the German Coffee Association – citing commissioned market research. This is partly due to the omission of the corona restrictions in gastronomy last year. In 2021 it was still 3.6 cups and in the pre-pandemic year 2019 it was about 3.5 cups. Coffee is by far the most popular drink in Germany, ahead of mineral water and beer.

The coffee market is showing a shift towards whole beans when preparing at home. Whole beans (plus 8 percent) matched the ground coffee segment for the first time with a market share of around 44 percent. Pads have a 6 percent market share, capsules around 5 percent.

In 2023, more beans than roasted coffee will probably be sold for the first time

For 2023, the coffee association expects that, for the first time, more “whole beans” will be sold than classic, ground roasted coffee. “Fresh preparation at the push of a button on a fully automatic machine is currently the trend,” says Holger Preibisch, General Manager of the German Coffee Association in Hamburg. “Meanwhile, every third household has a corresponding system.”

In 2022, more roasted coffee was bought than ever before, as the Coffee Association in Hamburg emphasizes. “With 479,700 tons, sales of roasted coffee are at a record high. The big winner: the gastronomy. Coffee consumption in the out-of-home market has increased by around 45 percent compared to the previous year.” We remember: In 2021, the catering trade was closed for almost the entire first half of the year.