Upcoming Release: “Sunflowers in the Evening” Set to Hit Theaters on November 30th

Beijing Evening News: “Sunflowers in the Evening” set to captivate audiences nationwide at the end of the month

The highly anticipated film “Sunflowers in the Evening,” directed by the young and talented Li Xu and starring Na Renhua and Li Yufeng, is scheduled to be released nationwide on November 30. The film follows the story of Xu Manfang, a terminally ill urban woman who returns to the place where her deceased husband once cherished and wants to end her life in the beautiful memories. However, her encounter with a shadow puppet artist, Li Youcai, brings unexpected warmth and love back into her life, causing her to reassess her attitudes towards death.

Director Li Xu spoke about the film’s powerful theme of life and death, and the impact it can have on audiences. He expressed his hope that the film would prompt viewers to find their own answers to the profound questions it raises.

Lead actress Na Renhua, who delivered a heartwarming performance, praised the director’s unique approach to acting, stating that she was able to tap into a new level of her abilities by embodying her character with her soul. Her sincere portrayal of Xu Manfang has resonated with audiences and earned her widespread acclaim.

“Sunflowers in the Evening” has already garnered numerous awards at both domestic and international film festivals, and has been nominated for the 36th China Golden Rooster Award for Best Small and Medium-sized Film and Best Cinematography. With its thought-provoking themes and compelling performances, the film is poised to make a significant impact upon its release.