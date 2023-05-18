UPPERVOID Releases New 2023 Summer Collection Lookbook

23
Casablanca uses AI generation technology to create a blockbuster image of the 2023 spring and summer series
Sculpted by renowned photographer and AI artist Luke Nugent.
Rhuigi Villaseñor steps down as Bally’s creative director after just one year
One of the designers with the shortest tenure of a creative director in the history of fashion.
The first wave of adidas YEEZY replenishment list after the return is officially released
There are everyone’s favorite YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Zebra” and YEEZY 500 “Utility Black”.
New Balance Releases New 9BOX Series
New Balance
Presents 9 different visual styles.
Tom Ford Is Planning a Black Comedy Movie
“Isn’t that what life is like? A very dark comedy.”
