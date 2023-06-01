US announces sanctions on Sudan for failing to comply with ceasefire

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday announced sanctions against those “perpetuating violence” in Sudan as the warring parties flout a ceasefire agreement.

The United States is imposing visa restrictions on certain individuals in Sudan, including officers of the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces, as well as leaders of the former Omar al-Bashir regime, who are “responsible for or complicit in undermining the democratic transition of Sudan,” according to the State Department.

President Joe Biden laid the groundwork for sanctions on May 4, when he issued an executive order that expanded the power of the United States to respond to violence and help end the conflict.

“These measures are intended to hold accountable those responsible for undermining the peace, security and stability of Sudan,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

The Treasury Department detailed in its own statement that they are focusing on four companies: Al Junaid Multi Activities Co. Ltd, controlled by the commander of the Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and his brother Abdul Rahim Dagalo, deputy commander of the same Forces; Tradive General Trading LLC, a front company controlled by Algoney Hamdan Dagalo, a Rapid Support Forces major and also the commander’s brother; Defense Industries System, the largest defense company in Sudan; and Sudan Master Technology, an arms company linked to the Sudanese Armed Forces.

“Through the sanctions, we are cutting off key financial flows to both the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces, depriving them of the resources needed to pay soldiers, rearm, resupply and sustain the war in Sudan,” the statement said. US Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen. “The United States stands with civilians against those who perpetuate violence against the people of Sudan.”