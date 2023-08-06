Vans Collaborates with Malaysian Brand FTMD. for New Shoe Series

Vans Collaborates with Malaysian Brand Futuremade Studio for New Joint Series

For the first time, Vans has joined forces with Malaysian street culture brand Futuremade Studio (FTMD.) to create an exciting new collaborative series. The partnership combines the everyday lifestyle perspective and diverse design language to develop practical and versatile shoes.

Founded by “Little Kid” Tunway in 2013, FTMD. draws inspiration from Southeast Asian culture and tradition. The brand focuses on delivering premium quality equipment with meticulous design details. With its unique lifestyle and narrative, FTMD. has become one of Asia’s leading outdoor and urban function brands, influencing the fashion scene across the region.

In the Vans x FTMD. joint series, the Sk8-Low and Half Cab shoes have been chosen to showcase the essence of the FTMD. brand, “Everyday Everybody”. The Sk8-Low features a warm brown shoe body, complemented by a yellow sole hemming that creates a nostalgic retro atmosphere. The tongue of the shoe displays the Vans logo stitched in the signature FTMD. style chain stitching. Additionally, the sole edge is adorned with a blue bead line, adding a touch of color contrast and enhancing the product’s layering.

The Half Cab shoes, on the other hand, sport a light beige color that exudes a clean and refreshing aesthetic. Orange guard strips serve as embellishments, providing a pop of color. Both pairs of shoes in this joint series are equipped with crystal outsoles printed with the FTMD. logo, emphasizing the collaborative nature of the collection.

Fans of Vans and FTMD. can get their hands on this exciting joint series starting from August 17th. The collection will be available at selected Vans stores in China, as well as on the Vans official website and Vans Tmall flagship store. Stay tuned for the latest updates and information on the official website and other platforms such as WeChat.