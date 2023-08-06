Home » KTC Technology Reports 21.03% YoY Decrease in Net Profit for First Half of 2023
Business

KTC Technology Reports 21.03% YoY Decrease in Net Profit for First Half of 2023

by admin

KTC Technology (001308.SZ) has reported a year-on-year decrease in net profit for the first half of 2023. The company announced that its net profit was 544 million yuan, down by 21.03% compared to the same period last year.

During the first half of 2023, KTC Technology achieved operating income of 4.972 billion yuan, experiencing a year-on-year decrease of 13.33%. Additionally, the company’s basic earnings per share were recorded at 0.80 yuan.

The decrease in operating income can be attributed to the lower price of raw materials during the reporting period. As most of KTC Technology‘s products follow a cost-plus model, the gross profit margin remained relatively stable. However, there may be a lag in the transmission of disturbances, resulting in fluctuations in income and raw material prices in the same direction.

Despite the decrease in net profit and operating income, KTC Technology remains optimistic about its future performance. The company will continue to monitor market sales strategies and the overall market environment to determine the specific terminal selling price.

As of now, KTC Technology aims to overcome the challenges posed by the fluctuating raw material prices and work towards improving its financial performance in the coming months.

Investors and stakeholders of KTC Technology will be closely monitoring the company’s actions and strategies to navigate through the difficult market conditions and enhance profitability.

See also  CNH Industrial: completata offerta bond da 600 mln$ per CNH Industrial Capital LLC

You may also like

What else can we afford?: Food chemist (43):...

Tourism, sudden braking: demand up to -30%. Italians...

Every stone was turned during the KV apprenticeship

The Downgrade of the United States Credit Rating:...

Coldiretti, with 32 storms a day, a nightmare...

Swiss Post buys forest – from a German...

Apple Inc. Sees Market Value Drop After Weak...

Rome submerged in rubbish, Raggi’s legacy puts the...

Fitch Downgrades US Credit Rating as Concerns Grow...

Criticism also from Switzerland: “Oppenheimer” ignores female scientists

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy