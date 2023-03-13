In the past weekend, Vans and the Singularity Plan® (Singularity Plan®) launched the Vans | Singularity Plan® Shanghai Special Exhibition at the Shanghai Station of the Singularity Art Festival, with the theme of “No Limits, Infinite”, and invited 38 Singularity The festival’s cooperative artists create independent illustrations and exhibit them in the form of Vans Customs freely customized shoes.

The design and furnishings of the special exhibition are inspired by the opened classic Vans shoebox, incorporating a large number of classic Vans checkerboard elements to extend the internal visual display, and combined with the graffiti-style poster designed and drawn by the artist Sha Shiwen of The Singularity Project®. In addition, special units were also planned for the art lovers who came to the exhibition, including inviting artist Jin Shining to draw paintings created for the special exhibition on the opening day, and multimedia artist mafmadmaf bringing Vans shoes with original patterns For free coloring and teaching music performance and synthesizer sound recording.

Next, the Singularity Art Festival hosted by Singularity Project® will also land in other cities in China. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.