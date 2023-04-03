Home Entertainment Vault by Vans and DOE Launch New Collab Collection
Following the first cooperation in 2021, this time Vans will once again launch a new joint series with its Vault by Vans high-end branch line and DOE, with the core concept of “playing and knowing” as the core concept, bringing OG Authentic LX and OG Sk8-Hi LX Two pairs of shoes.

After reshaping by Vault by Vans and DOE, the design core of “FAIR” was extracted. The OG Authentic LX shoe body is made of a combination of light beige high-quality velvet suede and white thickened canvas, echoing the influence of DOE in a freehand way. The deep Russian supremacist artist Kazimir Severinovich Malevich and his masterpiece “White on White, 1918”, the DOE Square Logo on the waist and back of the shoe is covered with checkerboard printing, conveying the “BE FORMLESS” theme that DOE adheres to. The main tone of the OG Sk8-Hi LX shoes is in contrast to the OG Authentic LX color scheme. The “SQUARE” is refined as the design core, and the black plush suede is selected with heavy thickened canvas to symbolize the black and white chess pieces on the chessboard. The design on both sides of the shoe waist is equipped with a black DOE Square Logo matrix, which is a concrete representation of Kazimir Severinovich Malevich’s first supremacist painting “Black Square, 1915”.

The Vault by Vans x DOE joint series will be officially released on April 22, priced at RMB 799 and RMB 899 respectively. Interested readers may wish to pay attention.

