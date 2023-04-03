news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 APR – The Russian security forces have arrested a 26-year-old girl, Daria Trepova, a resident of St. Petersburg, suspected of the murder of the propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky which took place yesterday. This was reported by Ukrainska Pravda citing some Russian media including Interfax, which in turn cites an “informed source”. According to the source, the woman brought to the cafe a box with a bust of Tatarsky, in which an explosive device was mounted. There is no official confirmation of this information yet.



According to other media Daria Trepova had previously been arrested on February 24 during an anti-war demonstration. (HANDLE).

