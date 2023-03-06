Belgrano returned to success this Monday with the just victory against Arsenal de Sarandí, by 1 to 0, in the match corresponding to the sixth date of the Professional Soccer League.

Forward Pablo Vegetti, from a penalty, scored the only goal of the match at the Julio Humberto Grondona stadium.

And it was the scorer himself who explained why he left the field when there were still 30 minutes to play and the game was far from defined.

“I doubted until the last moment whether or not to play this afternoon. I left feeling comfortable as the minutes passed. He knew that it was an important game in which he had to show his face and he could not not be there. But I didn’t want to be selfish, I wasn’t one hundred percent,” Vegetti told this newspaper.

And in that sense he added: “I would have always played, I never want to go out. I have already demonstrated this on many occasions. But honestly today I wasn’t doing well, especially in the second half. He was dead, he did not give more ”.

Later he referred to the fact of having entered the podium of the top scorers of Belgrano in AFA and stated: “You have to enjoy this club that is beautiful and I want to continue giving joy to the people.”

In addition, he referred to the change in scheme that the team showed this Monday in Sarandí and said: “In the other way, it would come out a lot to the sides because it was far away for the midfielders to go find space. They are moments, the line of five gave us fruit other times. But beyond the system, the team had not shown its essence in the last two games”.

Regarding what was the game this afternoon, he remarked the following: “I had two players on the outside like Iván (Ortigoza) and Ulises (Sánchez) who provide solutions, who break. And that they helped me. You have to work every game. But what cannot be negotiated is the attitude”.

And he concluded: “We got used to winning last year. But everything was with sacrifice. We know how to get out of bad times and today we showed it again”.

Positions in the Professional League

