Venezuelan Actress Alba Roversi Sells Hallacas for Christmas

Beloved Venezuelan Actress Alba Roversi Surprises Fans by Selling Hallacas for Christmas

Alba Roversi, the beloved Venezuelan actress known for her natural charm on social media, surprised her followers by announcing that she is selling hallacas for the Christmas season. In a video posted on Instagram, Roversi and her friend, Venezuelan artist Enrique Salas, shared the news of their successful Christmas Eve sales and stated that they will continue to sell the traditional Christmas dish until December 30th.

Roversi, who has played important roles in various Venezuelan soap operas, expressed her gratitude for being able to showcase Venezuelan culture in Miami, where she currently resides. She also proudly declared hallacas as the best Christmas dish in the world.

In a later video, Roversi shared the exciting news that The New York Times had declared hallacas as the delicacy of Christmas parties. She encouraged viewers to place their orders with them for their New Year’s Eve celebrations.

For more information and to place your orders, visit Alba Roversi’s Instagram page.

Fans of the actress and fans of Venezuelan culture can indulge in the delicious tradition of hallacas this holiday season, thanks to Alba Roversi and Enrique Salas.

