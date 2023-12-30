Salomón Rondón will play in Pachuca in Mexico

Venezuelan forward Salomón Rondón has found a new club after his time at River Plate came to an end. Rondón, 34, has joined Pachuca in Mexico, marking his first venture into Mexican soccer. The experienced striker left River Plate after terminating his contract and relinquishing the two years that remained on it.

Rondón’s time at River Plate was met with criticism and initially struggled to adapt after arriving in Argentina in January 2023. However, he showed improvement in the first semester and scored crucial goals, including one against Boca Juniors in La Bombonera. Ultimately, Rondón left Núñez with a total of ten goals to his name.

Despite having the support of Demichelis, Rondón made the decision to move on and seek a new challenge in Mexico. This marks an exciting new chapter for the Venezuelan forward as he embarks on a new adventure in a new league. Keep an eye on Rondón as he looks to make an impact at Pachuca.

