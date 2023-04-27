Venezuelan dissident Guaidó said Colombia threatened to deport him

Venezuelan opposition leader, Juan Guaidosaid Colombia threatened to deport him after he fled to Bogotá to escape persecution.

“They did not allow my voice to be heard,” said Guaidóreferring to Colombia where the president Gustavo Petro hosted an international summit this week in a bid to break Venezuela’s political deadlock.

Guaidó told reporters in Miami on Thursday that he expected to meet some of the people who attended Petro’s event, but instead was escorted by immigration officials to the Bogota airport, where he caught a flight to the US.

For years, Colombia served as the unofficial headquarters for Venezuelan opposition figures who feared repression at home by the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Petro restored diplomatic relations with Caracas as soon as he took office last year and has met Maduro four times since then, leaving some Venezuelan dissidents in Colombia no longer feeling safe from extradition.

In a tweet, Petro He denied that Guaidó had been expelled from the country and said that the opposition leader had pre-established plans to move to the US, which Guaidó denied.. Colombia’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Guaidó said he will travel to Washington next week, where he will hold meetings with US officials, including Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin.