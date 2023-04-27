Punjab, KP elections, government ready for talks: Sources

ISLAMABAD: The loyalist government has expressed its willingness to negotiate with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf.

According to the sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given permission for talks with PTI and the talks will be held today at 6 pm in Parliament House.

It should be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has formed a 3-member committee to negotiate with the government. The committee includes Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Fawad Chaudhary and Senator Ali Zafar.

On the other hand, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has given the reason for not negotiating with Tehreek-e-Insaaf and said that Asad Qaiser supported negotiations with the government on 26th, then Imran Khan dismissed him.

Talking to private TV, Rana Sanaullah said that Shah Mehmood Qureshi has already been tested, he discussed with him on Fataf, all matters were settled, then Shah Mehmood said that he is not crazy.