Kiko Kostadinov Takes First Look at the Upcoming “ASICS NOVALIS” Collection | Hypebeast

Kiko Kostadinov recently returned to Paris Fashion Week to present the 2024 spring-summer men’s collection. The “ASICS NOVALIS” series, which was originally scheduled to debut in the autumn fashion week, was not only previewed at this show, but also revealed the latest updates through Instagram limited-time news. A close-up of the shoes.

The shoe uses yellow and brown knurled leather to interpret the upper. In addition to the three-dimensional classic tiger paw logo on the side and the embossed ASICS NOVALIS as the design highlights, the two-color rubber outsole with a hollowed-out futuristic effect is more noteworthy. The special shape not only echoes the personality of Kiko Kostadinov but also outlines the essence of the ASICS NOVALIS series, linking neutral sports style with modern aesthetics.

The above-mentioned shoes are expected to be released together with other cooperative projects later this year. Interested readers may wish to wait for the official release of more information.

