Home » Bayern make a second offer of £80m for Kane and vow to take him to the Bundesliga this summer – yqqlm
Sports

Bayern make a second offer of £80m for Kane and vow to take him to the Bundesliga this summer – yqqlm

by admin
Bayern make a second offer of £80m for Kane and vow to take him to the Bundesliga this summer – yqqlm

Original title: Bayern made a second offer of 80 million pounds for Kane and vowed to take him to the Bundesliga this summer

Beijing time on June 29, according to the “Mirror” report, the Bundesliga Bayern Munich club made a second offer to Tottenham’s England striker Kane, hoping to bring the legendary striker to the Bundesliga at a price of 80 million pounds go.

Manchester United and Bayern are the clubs that are most interested in Kane, but Levi has always refused to sell Kane to other clubs in England, which greatly increases Bayern’s hopes.

Although in this process, Real Madrid, which lost Benzema, intervened, but then Mbappe’s Paris declaration of not renewing his contract made the Galacticos turn their spearheads and began to move towards the young Frenchman. Bayern has become almost the most suitable buyer at the moment.

This also makes them confident that they can finally finalize the high-production shooter who will be 30 next month and has only one year left on his contract at a price of less than 100 million pounds.

Bayern’s first offer was 65 million pounds, which was flatly rejected by Levy and reiterated that Kane was not for sale. Now, they are opening for the second time at a price of 80 million pounds, and intend to continue to test the determination of the Tottenham chairman not to sell the leading shooter.

80 million pounds may not be enough, but this is a clear sign that Bayern is willing to test and fight, and as time goes by, everything will only move in a direction that is not conducive to Tottenham. Maybe it won’t be too long before Bayern get what they want, if Manchester United continue to do nothing.

(Editor: Mixiao Jiuquan) Return to Sohu to see more

See also  Hamilton loses five positions - La Nuova Sardegna

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Sports recovery signed by Starpool – Sport Marketing...

Football: Austria climbs up the world rankings

Adama Traoré, who he is and how he...

The thirteenth round of the Chinese Super League...

Garmont Vetta Tech GTX, a surprising boot

The Czechs do not want Russian athletes on...

Basket Scafati 1969 and Givova, the partnership is...

Jalonen was dismissed from the hockey team! Hadamczik...

Barça Vision Platform Helps Build Barcelona’s Digital Space...

Osimhen has fun in Nigeria: numbers in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy