Bayern make a second offer of £80m for Kane and vow to take him to the Bundesliga this summer – yqqlm

Beijing time on June 29, according to the “Mirror” report, the Bundesliga Bayern Munich club made a second offer to Tottenham’s England striker Kane, hoping to bring the legendary striker to the Bundesliga at a price of 80 million pounds go.

Manchester United and Bayern are the clubs that are most interested in Kane, but Levi has always refused to sell Kane to other clubs in England, which greatly increases Bayern’s hopes.

Although in this process, Real Madrid, which lost Benzema, intervened, but then Mbappe’s Paris declaration of not renewing his contract made the Galacticos turn their spearheads and began to move towards the young Frenchman. Bayern has become almost the most suitable buyer at the moment.

This also makes them confident that they can finally finalize the high-production shooter who will be 30 next month and has only one year left on his contract at a price of less than 100 million pounds.

Bayern’s first offer was 65 million pounds, which was flatly rejected by Levy and reiterated that Kane was not for sale. Now, they are opening for the second time at a price of 80 million pounds, and intend to continue to test the determination of the Tottenham chairman not to sell the leading shooter.

80 million pounds may not be enough, but this is a clear sign that Bayern is willing to test and fight, and as time goes by, everything will only move in a direction that is not conducive to Tottenham. Maybe it won’t be too long before Bayern get what they want, if Manchester United continue to do nothing.

