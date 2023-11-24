Home » Venezuelan Singer Diosa Canales and Husband Injured in Terrifying Accident in Medellín, Colombia
Venezuelan Singer Diosa Canales and Husband Injured in Terrifying Accident in Medellín, Colombia

Venezuelan Singer Diosa Canales and Husband Injured in Terrifying Accident in Medellín, Colombia

Venezuelan Singer Diosa Canales and Husband in Serious Accident in Colombia

Venezuelan singer Diosa Canales and her husband, known as ‘Sigiloso’, were involved in a horrific accident in Medellín, Colombia on Wednesday, November 22. The couple was on their way to the gym when they were hit by a vehicle on the highway, resulting in serious injuries.

According to reports from Ronda Magazine, a Colombian woman struck the artists with her vehicle, leaving them in critical condition. Diosa Canales stated, “The girl called the authorities, got out of her car and later ‘Chapeó’ to the Colombian police, she is a crazy girl with dad and mom who has no human sensitivity.”

Both Diosa and Sigiloso allege that they were victims of a xenophobic attack by the Colombian government agencies, claiming that the incident was caused by them. As a result, the injured couple had to seek medical attention on their own.

This is a developing story with information provided by Ronda Magazine.

