The 2022 ChinaJoy Online Exhibition (CJ Plus) will be held in the MetaCJ metaverse digital world from August 27th to September 2nd. IMAX officially participates in CJ Plus today, and will showcase the cutting edge of IMAX in a virtual exhibition hall full of technology and futuristic sense. At the same time, it provides rich and interesting interactive experience and exclusive benefits for the majority of movie fans and fans, and brings the audience a summer journey that fully integrates technology and entertainment, interaction and social interaction!





This time, IMAX has carefully built the “IMAX Light and Shadow World Virtual Exhibition Hall” located in the Chaowan District, and set up “Temple Garden”, “Film Fan’s Home”, “Light and Shadow Memory”, “IMAX Cloud Shadow Hall” and “IMAX Enhanced Entertainment Experience Zone”. “Five themed exhibition areas. In the double-layer virtual exhibition hall space of IMAX, players can use custom avatars to visit the exhibition, do tasks, collect various digital collections, and even fly to the IMAX exhibition hall through the special prop “Flying Cannon” to enjoy the cool and unforgettable experience. Wonderful experience.





Highlight one:IMAXexclusivetechnologyFully unlockedhardcore fansWell worth the trip

The “Temple Garden” exhibition area displays many virtual models of IMAX’s key technologies. IMAX’s three iconic projection systems represent the combination of a complete set of tailor-made patented technologies and theater design, creating a highly immersive effect for the audience. The exhibition of IMAX film cameras surprises fans, including “Batman: The Dark Knight”, “Batman: The Dark Knight Rises”, “Interstellar”, “Dunkirk”, “007: Flawless” Die” and many other masterpieces have been shot with IMAX film cameras. In addition to the model display of IMAX light and shadow technology, the scene is also equipped with an interactive design. Clicking on each model will present a detailed introduction, helping moviegoers to intuitively understand the technical highlights and development process behind the IMAX viewing experience.





Highlightstwo：IMAXlight and shadow memoryFans full of feelings “cloud reunion” to enjoy the movie feast

The “Fan’s Home”, “Light and Shadow Memory” and “IMAX Cloud Cinema” areas show the close cooperation between IMAX and global films over the years, bringing movie fans an unforgettable viewing journey. The “Film Fan’s Home” area is composed of a poster wall composed of multiple IMAX movie-exclusive posters and an IMAX-exclusive countdown screen. There are also many milestone-level IMAX movies “appearing” on the “Light and Shadow Memory” spiral staircase. In the memories of light and shadow, the “IMAX Cloud Shadow Hall” symbolizes the “spiritual home” of all IMAX fans, where the audience will have a wonderful experience of watching movies in the IMAX Cloud Shadow Hall.









Highlight three:IMAX Enhanced“cloud”experience immersionfeelIMAX Home Entertainment

IMAX Enhanced is a new home entertainment authorization and certification project jointly created by IMAX and DTS. It is currently the only home entertainment project that can experience IMAX’s iconic stunning picture quality, excellent sound quality and large format outside the cinema. Bringing more immersive “cloud fun” – The IMAX Enhanced Experience Zone, on the basis of continuing the technological and futuristic sense of the IMAX booth, carefully restores the living room scene and presents an immersive home entertainment environment. Fans only need to wear headphones and click the TV to play full screen to experience the immersive IMAX Enhanced demo clips, and relive the IMAX feature audio-visual feast in MetaCJ. Not only that, the IMAX Enhanced experience area has also prepared MetaCJ exclusive benefits, providing players with one-stop enjoyment of “watching, listening, and playing”, which is full of sincerity.









The 2022 ChinaJoy Online Exhibition (CJ Plus) will be held from August 27th to September 2nd. The “IMAX Light and Shadow World Virtual Exhibition Hall” has been decorated, waiting for fans and players across the country to enjoy the wonderful journey of “Cloud Exhibition” .

aboutIMAX China

IMAX China is a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands and is a limited liability company. IMAX Corporation established IMAX China to manage IMAX’s growing business in Greater China.

aboutIMAX Corporation

IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) is an innovative entertainment technology provider that combines proprietary software, theater design and equipment to create an immersive experience that makes audiences feel like they are in a movie. Well-known producers and studios have used IMAX theaters to connect with audiences in special ways. The IMAX network has become an important film distribution platform for major films in many parts of the world.

IMAX Corporation is headquartered in New York, Toronto and Los Angeles, with offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2022, IMAX had a total of 1,694 IMAX theaters in 87 countries and regions around the world (1,610 theaters in commercial complex projects, 12 commercial theaters in tourist attractions and 72 theaters in science and education venues). On October 8, 2015, IMAX China, a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos® and Films to the Fullest® are registered trademarks of IMAX Corporation. More information about IMAX Corporation can be found on Sina Weibo and WeChat.



