On August 26, the Chinese Football Association issued an official statement to Enrique Dorado, a foreign aid for the Songshan Longmen team who deliberately hit the referee Ma Ning during the 14th round of the Chinese Super League between Wuhan Changjiang and Henan Songshan Longmen. For the ticket, he was suspended for an additional 12 months, fined 200,000 yuan, and “reimbursed” in advance of his personal season.

Intentionally hitting the referee with excessive force

Dorado’s behavior is violent

As the Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned earlier, Dorado’s behavior was characterized as “violent behavior”, and because he attacked the referee on duty as a match official, it was inevitable that he would be severely punished. It is reported that the Chinese Football Association severely and severely punished Dorado. In addition to strictly complying with the relevant provisions of the 2022 edition of the “Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines”, Dorado’s actions also caused a bad social impact both inside and outside the football world. , especially youth football made a bad example.

The official announcement of the Chinese Football Association shows that in the 16th minute (official statistics) of the first half of the match between the Changjiang team and the Songshan Longmen team on the evening of August 21, Dorado deliberately used excessive force to hit the referee after running for a long distance (on duty). Referee Ma Ning) on ​​his back, causing Ma Ning to fall to the ground. The Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association determined that Dorado’s behavior was violent in nature based on the referee, the game supervision report and the video image materials.

Article 54 of the 2022 edition of the Disciplinary Guidelines of the Chinese Football Association stipulates: “A person who is given a direct red card for misconduct by a match official may, according to the circumstances and impact, be given additional penalties for the following acts on the basis of automatic suspension of the red card. : Violent acts (elbow, boxing, kicking, etc.) shall be suspended for at least 6 months or prohibited from entering the bench or the stadium (galleries), and shall be fined at least 100,000 yuan.”

Article 48 of the “Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Guidelines” also provides a more detailed description of the specific circumstances in which “heavier punishment” applies. For example, “the violation of regulations and disciplines occurred when the game was stopped or without the ball”, “can” be severely punished; while “the circumstances are bad, have bad social impact, and cause serious consequences”, “should” be severely punished. After investigation and evidence collection, the Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association finally determined that the basis for handling Dorado’s behavior completely corresponds to the above rules.

Judging from the final punishment result, the Disciplinary Committee of the Chinese Football Association did not punish Dorado according to the “bottom limit” of the penalty. As for the reason for severely punishing him, in addition to the “support” of the rules, there are also extremely bad effects caused by his violent violations both inside and outside the football world. A reporter from the Beijing Youth Daily learned from the Chinese Football Association that since Dorado’s disciplinary violations are clear, the Association’s Disciplinary Committee has no technical difficulties in “diagnosing the case”. Regarding the severe punishment of Dorado, the opinions of the members of the Disciplinary Committee who participated in the review of the case were relatively uniform. At the hearing this week, Dorado did not make any excuses for his actions.

Combating on-field violence

It is the most important thing to rectify the game style

A relevant person from the Chinese Football Association explained that before the incident of Dorado’s collision with Maning, the domestic sports and football world were rectifying the game style and discipline on the field, and cracking down on violence on the field was the top priority of related work. The sports management department and the Chinese Football Association have repeatedly emphasized the urgency and necessity of maintaining the game style and discipline through the holding of special working conferences for a period of time. This is tantamount to knowingly committing a crime. Similar behaviors are relatively rare in football at home and abroad.

In addition, recently, the national youth league competitions are in full swing. As the “spire” of domestic professional football, the Chinese Super League, especially the majority of league practitioners, should be strict with themselves, and establish a clean air for youth football and its players. example. And Dorado is clearly making a bad demonstration. To this end, the Chinese Football Association Disciplinary Committee had to severely punish him to play a warning role in the industry.

Henan Songshan Longmen Club

Sincerely accept the punishment and conduct a comprehensive self-examination and rectification

It is worth noting that on the night of the incident, Dorado’s Henan Songshan Longmen Club publicly stated, “Sincerely accept all punishment decisions of the Chinese Football Association and conduct comprehensive self-examination and serious rectification. The club will pursue the players who have been given red cards by the Chinese Football Association. Penalty processing. Including but not limited to: fines, suspension of training, suspension of games, suspension of wages, termination of the contract.” Regardless of whether the club terminates the contract with Dorado, the latter has already ended the 2022 Chinese Super League and FA Cup journey ahead of schedule. This has caused irreparable huge losses to Songshan Longmen Club and Dorado himself. Even if Dorado regrets, disappoints, blames himself, and regrets, I am afraid he still needs to think about where to go next.Text/Co-ordinator by our reporter Xiao Xun/Du Rui

related

Losing to Shenhua Guoan by two goals ends two-game winning streak

On the evening of the 26th, Beijing Guoan ushered in the competition with its old rival Shanghai Shenhua in the 15th round of the Chinese Super League. In the final away game, Shenhua defeated the opponent 2-0 with the goals of Yu Hanchao and Basogo, ending Guoan. of two consecutive victories.

After the start of the game, although Shanghai Shenhua, who played away from home, encountered a certain degree of personnel irregularity, they still played proactively on the scene, especially in the midfield competition. The Shenhua team led by Wu Jingui was very tough. On the other hand, the Guoan team did not have many effective offensive organizations in the midfield and frontcourt, and the two sides were evenly matched in the opening stage. After 15 minutes, Guoan formed several good chances in Shenhua’s halftime. The captain Zhang Yuning completed more than one shot, but unfortunately the ball could not really threaten the opponent’s goal.

The deadlock on the field was broken in the 30th minute of the game. Shenhua forward Yu Hanchao took advantage of Guoan defender Bo Yang’s mistake and scored a goal straight in, making the score 1-0. Just two minutes later, it was Yu Hanchao’s breakthrough that caused another Guoan central defender Memisevic to foul. The referee decisively awarded a penalty kick. Shenhua’s foreign aid Basogo made a hit: 2-0. At the end of the half-time, Guoan trailed by two goals.

After changing sides and fighting again, Guoan took the lead in making substitution adjustments. Nabijiang was replaced by Cao Yongjing. South Korean foreign aid Jiang Xiangyou retreated to the left back position, leaving the space in front of him for Cao Yongjing, who appeared on the stage. However, after the start of the game, the Shenhua team with proper tactics still played unhurriedly, taking advantage of the space left by Guoan after the attack to fight back. The situation of two goals behind forced Guoan to start playing offensive football, but the effect was not very obvious.

In the following game, although Wang Ziming came on stage and replaced the foreign striker Dablo, the performance of the domestic striker was also unsatisfactory. After 80 minutes, Guoan striker Zhang Yuning was injured and could not hold on, and the captain Yu Dabao was replaced. debut. With Zhang Xizhe’s long-range shot over the crossbar and Yu Dabao’s hit to the center post before the end of the game, Guoan lost 0-2 to Shanghai Shenhua at the end of the 90-minute game, and was ended by the opponent’s two-game winning streak.Text / Our reporter Zhang Kunlong