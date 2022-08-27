These signs are unequivocal, if you find more than one it is very likely that it is depression: here is what you need to recognize.

The hectic life of every day, the need to do more and more to try to make ends meet, put a strain on our body, which in the long run will no longer be able to keep up with these rhythms and will begin to make you understand that c ‘is something wrong.

One of the most common phenomena, which affects more people than one might imagine, is the depression. This pathology, which according to some studies affects women more than men, very often acts in a subtle way and one is not always aware of suffering from it. In some cases, in fact, the ‘symptoms’ are so mild that they are confused with simple tiredness and exhaustion. This is why if you have only the slightest doubt, it is always very important to talk to your trusted doctor, who will be able to listen to you and advise you on the path to take.

If you don’t know if you suffer from depression, keep an eye on these signs: they are unequivocal

When it comes to depression, you must always pay the utmost attention, it is such a broad and delicate subject, that very often you run the risk of saying things that are wrong or not entirely truthful. Before making a diagnosis that establishes that you have this pathology, there will be various things to do and surely trusting your doctor is one of them.

With the end ofpressure, it indicates a very unstable emotional state, often sad mood, easy irritability and a lack of concentration.

From these first ‘symptoms’ you will be able to realize that there is something wrong and consequently you can begin to evaluate the idea of ​​talking about it with someone competent.

Ma in addition to these first signsthere are other things to observe and that put together will give life to a clearer and more complete picture.

Other signs that can be an alarm bell are for example linability to make even easy decisions, memory difficulties.

In addition, it will come to the point where you will blame yourself for even the most trivial things, having the constant feeling of being out of place and not being adequate for any circumstance and situation.

Also things done with passion so far will be put aside and even the desire to spend time with others could pass completely.

Then some real ones will come physical ailments, such as chronic fatigue, exhaustion, constant headaches and even the urge to eat too little or too much.

Obviously, sleep will also suffer from this state, which may undergo clear changes. In fact, you will get to sleep more than usual or almost not sleep at all.

Obviously this article wants to be a simple way to help you recognize the first ailments that could lead to depression and in no way do we want to self-diagnose or replace your trusted doctor. For this reason, if you suspect that you or a loved one may be suffering from depression, always contact your doctor, who, based on all the elements, will be able to make the right diagnosis.