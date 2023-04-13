Of Health editorial

The new method, born from a study funded by Michael J. Fox, is based on a technique that “amplifies” the abnormal aggregates of alpha-synuclein, responsible for the pathology: it can discover the disease before the classic symptoms arise

A technique that identifies the accumulation of abnormal protein deposits linked to Parkinson’s disease could aid in early diagnosis and play a key role in clinical diagnosis and characterization of the disease, according to research published in The Lancet Neurology journal. The study that led to the discovery was funded, among others, by the Parkinson’s Research Foundation of theattore Michael J. Fox, affected by an early form of the disease. The presence of misfolded α-synuclein protein aggregates in the brain it is the pathological hallmark of Parkinson’s disease.

The technique

The (αSyn-SAA) technique «amplifies» very small amounts of misfolded aggregates of α-synuclein and is able to accurately detect people affected by this neurodegenerative disease and would also be able to identify individuals at risk and those with early non-motor symptoms before diagnosis. “Our results suggest that the αSyn-SAA technique is highly accurate in detecting the Parkinson’s disease biomarker irrespective of clinical features, making possible an accurate diagnosis of the disease in patients in its early stages. Furthermore, our results indicate that misfolded α-synuclein is detectable before dopaminergic damage in the brain is about to be imaged, suggesting the spread of these misfolded proteins before substantial neuronal damage occurs,” he explained. Luis Concha, co-author of the study and director of research and development of Amprion (USA).