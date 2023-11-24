Dimitris Papaioannou: From Dancer to Plastic Artist in His Latest Work ‘Ink’

Dimitris Papaioannou’s latest production, “Ink,” marks a departure from his usual style as a dancer and choreographer. Instead, this piece showcases his expertise as a plastic artist, with striking images that reflect his perpetual search for the sublime. The production, featuring the creator himself alongside dancer Šuka Horn, has received mixed reviews. While some have praised its aesthetic beauty and nods to literary and mythological themes, others have found it to be lacking in substance, describing it as an exercise in scenic plasticity that ultimately falls short.

For several years, Papaioannou had not appeared on stage, instead focusing on directing and choreographing. In “Ink,” he takes on the role of an all-powerful creator, while Horn portrays a perfect and naked creature. The relationship between the two characters, characterized by moments of violence, oppression, and eventual rebellion, is reminiscent of classic literary works such as Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” and Greek myths. The use of props like an octopus, ears of corn, and water further adds depth to the performance, creating a poetic and visually stunning journey.

Despite its aesthetic charm, “Ink” has been met with criticism for its lack of substance and over-reliance on visual elements. The production is currently being staged at the Canal Theatres in Madrid until November 25th. Whether audiences will be drawn to this visually captivating yet potentially shallow performance remains to be seen.

