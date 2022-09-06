The documentary “On the Journey”, directed by director Rossi and chronicling the international pastoral visit of Pope Francis, was shortlisted out of competition at the 79th Venice Film Festival. The Roman newspaper reports that the film will be officially released on October 4, the feast day of San Franciscans.

(Vatican News Network)During his nine years as pontiff, Pope Francis has made 37 international pastoral visits to 59 countries; from Lampedusa to Canada, his apostolic pilgrimage follows our The red-line trajectory of some key moments of the era: poverty, nature, immigration, condemnation of war, solidarity. The famous Italian director Gianfranco Rosi used such a clue to bring the image of Pope Francis’ international pastoral visit to the screen and present it to the world.

The narrative at the beginning of this documentary explains it all. Director Rossi used footage from Pope Francis’ nine-year ministry, as well as some footage he shot with his own camera during the Pope’s visit to Canada. The audience can taste the unprecedented freshness in this documentary. Rossi picks out exactly what others might not have thought of, what the late famous director Fellini called “the essence”. In fact, in Rossi’s documentaries, the Pope is often silent. It’s a big change from previous films and TV shows about Pope Francis.

The documentary “On the Journey” about Pope Francis’ international pastoral visit (Travelling), is the director of Rossi following “Fireworks at Sea” (Fuocoammare) and Nocturne (Night) after another masterpiece. The documentary was shortlisted out of competition at the ongoing 79th Venice Film Festival. The Roman newspaper reports that the film will be officially released on October 4, the feast day of San Franciscans.

Today’s mass media and new media are inseparable from self-centered, bombastic stars. But the Pope is not such a person. Director Rossi has the talent to understand the Pope, and he also has the courage to tell the Pope to the world. The film begins with a silent shot of the Pope, alternating with the upside-down Earth shot by the International Space Station. The synchronised voiceover is that the Pope invites mankind to be more confident in their ability to do good, which is the grace of God bestowed upon us all. These are just a few shots from the beginning of the movie, but they’re enough to make us write a book.

In this film, Director Rossi takes us by the hand, wishing us to understand the message of Christianity and the apostolic work of the Pope, whose focus is not on conquering the world, but on the humility of the cross. Images of the Pope on the pilgrimage came one after another, accompanied by silence. Then, towards the end of the credits, several scenes are surprising. The focal point of the picture is not the Pope: the faces of the people who meet the Pope are clear, but the Pope is presented in blurred patches of color. The shot is perfectly focused on the altar, while the Pope and those around him blend into the frame.

At the end of the film, the Pope’s face disappears from the camera, leaving only the power of prayer in the face of the cruelty of war: “O Lord, stop the war!” This is the breath of the Gospel. Jesus was alone too, and the cheering crowd disappeared like morning dew, but Jesus didn’t stop inspiring us for a moment to do good.

Finally, in the face of the madness of extreme violence, Jesus calls on the Lord to forgive us because we do not know what we are doing. This is the breath of prayer. We can and must do good; we cannot stop before we die, because only the grace of God can save us.

