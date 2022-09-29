This season’s concept show is inspired by the contemporary art concept of “rebirth and revival”, telling a beautiful fantasy through the clothing structure in the history of ancient Rome, the complex decoration of the gorgeous palace, and the imaginative nautical elements.

Soft and strong, classic and futuristic, rigor and change, all show that “re-creation” is part of the cycle of inspiration and values. The combination of light and shadow, stars and fireflies, and the combination of rich and colorful ideas have hatched a group of modern ethnic groups with a young and mysterious sense.

The futuristic full-wrap headgear is matched with a complicated and bulky skirt, the multi-layered pearl necklace collides with the standard suit, and the functional buckle leather decoration is hidden in the tulle. As usual, there is an unexpected wearing experience between the steps.

Inspiration, surging between the present and the past. Designers pursue the balance of streamlined futuristic and complex and gorgeous in the details, using different interpretation methods to constantly try more materials and forms, folding, pleating, contrasting colors and layering to capture the casual instinct, every time. Every detail is traceable, like an aesthetic memory embedded in the fabric.

DESIGNER：Vera Xu

SHOW DIRECTOR：Coa

MUSIC: Lucas (Coa Team)

STYLIST: Yu Kun K

MAKEUP DIRECTOR：Anna Hu

MAKEUP：M.A.C

HAIR: BaoShuang

RUNWAY VEDIO/ IMAGE: Official Shanghai Fashion Week

PR TEAM：CUP

LOOKBOOK PHOTOGRAPHER：HT浩天

BACKSTAGE PHOTOGRAPHER：moom

EVANT HOST: Official Shanghai Fashion Week