vera* – Trustee: Position of a branch manager advertised – mica

The position of an office manager (f/m/d) for the trust center against abuse of power, harassment and violence in art and culture is being advertised.

On September 5, 2022, vera*, the trustee against harassment and violence in art and culture, started operating. As a branch manager, you will develop the vera* trust center based on the experience from the first year of operation. In addition, it is important to activate the second business area – prevention in the arts and culture sector – and also to become active in intervention.

Responsibilities:

Operational management of the business areas (currently vera* confidential office, prevention) and strategic further development in coordination with the board of directors Personnel management, office and team management including duty roster management, internal communication, clarification of legal issues, contract conclusions Budget responsibility (creation, funding applications and accounting, controlling, annual financial statements) Organizational development on the basis of the existing operating models, responsibility for process management Networking (expansion or intensification) with relevant stakeholders in the two business areas Responsibility for the design and implementation of press and public relations work Externally, especially in the context of prevention and intervention, responsibility for reports, analyzes and statistics based on database evaluations

Requirements / Your profile:

Strategically thinking and expert leader who is characterized by excellent communication skills, negotiation skills, assertiveness and implementation strength Ability to work in a team, social skills, cooperation strength, empathy, ability to reflect Knowledge of the art and culture business (structures and processes) Training or experience in the psychosocial field is desirable Knowledge of the management and administrative processing of an association Several years of experience in employee management Experience in organizational development and process management Legal and economic basic knowledge Very good computer skills Knowledge of data protection and data protection measures Experience in the Austrian and European funding system is an advantage Language skills: German, English, other languages ​​are an advantage

You can expect an exciting environment with a motivated team as well as a diverse and important area of ​​responsibility, the implementation of which is relevant to society. Your work in a subject area that is socio-politically explosive for art and culture and legally diverse offers responsible and varied work as well as the opportunity to make a contribution to cultural change in the areas of art and culture.

Opportunities for content-related further training and intervision are also offered.

Salary: gross € 2,049 for 20 hours per week (corresponds to a full-time gross salary for 38 hours of €3,892.40). The appointment will take place from October 1, 2023, place of work is Vienna. An increase to full-time is being considered in the future.

If you are interested in taking on this responsible position, we look forward to receiving your application (CV and letter of motivation) bis 7. August 2023 an info@vertrauensstelle.at.

