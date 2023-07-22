Oracle Java SE: Security Alert! Several IT vulnerabilities reported

A security warning issued for Oracle Java SE has received an update from the BSI. You can read a description of the security gaps including the latest updates and information on the affected operating systems and products here.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Oracle Java SE on 07/19/2023. Several vulnerabilities have been discovered regarding the use of this software, allowing for an attack. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Amazon Linux 2, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Oracle Java SE and Oracle GraalVM are affected by the vulnerability. The following warning was last updated on 07/21/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4208 (Status: 07/20/2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for Oracle Java SE – risk: medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 5,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 5,2

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security gaps based on various metrics in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The severity of the current vulnerability is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 5.9.

Oracle Java SE Bug: Description of the attack

The Java Platform, Standard Edition (SE) is a collection of Java APIs (JDK) and the Java Runtime Environment (JRE).

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit multiple vulnerabilities in Oracle Java SE to compromise confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-25193, CVE-2023-22051, CVE-2023-22049, CVE-2023-22045, CVE-2023-22044, CVE-2023-22043, CVE-2023-22041, CVE-2023-22036 und CVE-2023-22006.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Amazon Linux 2 (cpe:/o:amazon:linux_2)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Oracle Java SE 11.0.19 (cpe:/a:oracle:java_se)

Oracle Java SE 17.0.7 (cpe:/a:oracle:java_se)

Oracle Java SE 20.0.1 (cpe:/a:oracle:java_se)

Oracle Java SE 8u371 (cpe:/a:oracle:java_se)

Oracle Java SE 8u371-perf (cpe:/a:oracle:java_se)

Oracle GraalVM Enterprise Edition 20.3.10 (cpe:/a:oracle:graalvm)

Oracle GraalVM Enterprise Edition 21.3.6 (cpe:/a:oracle:graalvm)

Oracle GraalVM Enterprise Edition 22.3.2 (cpe:/a:oracle:graalvm)

Oracle GraalVM for JDK 17.0.7 (cpe:/a:oracle:graalvm)

Oracle GraalVM for JDK 20.0.1 (cpe:/a:oracle:graalvm)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4208 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4209 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4210 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4211 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4212 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4158 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4161 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4175 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4176 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4177 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4178 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4159 vom 2023-07-20 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-2137 vom 2023-07-21 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS-2023-2138 vom 2023-07-21 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Amazon Linux Security Advisory ALAS2CORRETTO8-2023-007 vom 2023-07-21 (21.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4162 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4164 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4163 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4157 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4173 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4170 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4171 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4169 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4174 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4172 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4168 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4167 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Red Hat Security Advisory RHSA-2023:4165 vom 2023-07-20 (20.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Oracle Critical Patch Update Advisory – July 2023 – Appendix Oracle Java SE vom 2023-07-18 (19.07.2023)

For more information, see:

Version history of this security alert

This is the 3rd version of this IT security notice for Oracle Java SE. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

07/19/2023 – Initial version

07/20/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

07/21/2023 – Added new updates from Red Hat

