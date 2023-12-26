Home » Victoria Ruffo Celebrates Christmas with Matching Pajamas and Family Reunion
Victoria Ruffo Celebrates Christmas with Matching Pajamas and Family Reunion

Victoria Ruffo Celebrates Christmas with Matching Pajamas and Family Reunion

Victoria Ruffo Celebrates Christmas with Her Children

Actress Victoria Ruffo is celebrating Christmas in a special way this year, as she has been able to gather her four children together for the holiday. Ruffo shared a heartwarming photo of herself with her children, all wearing matching pajamas in front of the Christmas tree.

This is a rare occasion for Ruffo, as her twins are currently studying in a neighboring country and her son, José Eduardo, is busy with various professional projects. The actress expressed how meaningful it was to be able to reunite with her children after being apart for several months.

Ruffo’s Christmas celebration is in line with the American tradition, and she wanted to share the special moment with her followers on social media. She posted the image of her and her children, calling it a “postcard from this Christmas.”

It’s heartwarming to see celebrities like Victoria Ruffo embracing the holiday spirit and cherishing time with their loved ones. We join in wishing her and her family a Merry Christmas and a joyous holiday season.

