A jaguar was seen on the route at the Iguazú Falls, on the Brazilian side. This magnificent specimen, nicknamed “Peter” in honor of a pioneering Brazilian researcher in the area, was seen again after being sighted in courtship with a female days ago, local media reports.

The Misiones On Line site wonders why these majestic animals can be seen on the Brazilian side, while on the Argentine side it is almost impossible to see them.

“The answer is worrisome: years ago, on the access road, there were numerous traffic accidents that caused the death of animals, including jaguars,” the site adds.

For some years, traffic has been restricted on the Brazilian side: vehicles are left in a parking area and continue by bus, which respects the maximum speeds.

In Argentina, on the contrary, 97% of the vehicles violate the maximum speed, which has led to the death of at least five jaguars run over.

The organization Red Yaguareté in its social networks indicated: “Already at least 5 jaguars have been run over and nothing changes despite the number and diversity of existing proposals.”

Video: jaguar sighted on the route of the Falls

A few days ago, another Argentine tourist saw a jaguar on the route to the Misiones airport.

#YAGUARETE on National route no. 101 that crosses the Iguazú National Park in Misiones. “We were in a shuttle with my girlfriend heading to the airport, a few hundred meters after the junction with Route 12 we see that a bug comes out of the bush and crosses from south to north and leaves… (continues) pic.twitter.com/7Mjpr5rWAs — Red Network (@RedJaguarete) March 24, 2023