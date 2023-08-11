Home » Video: Silvina Luna returned to intensive care and is in critical condition: “She is no longer reacting”
Video: Silvina Luna returned to intensive care and is in critical condition: "She is no longer reacting"

Video: Silvina Luna returned to intensive care and is in critical condition: “She is no longer reacting”

The Silvina Luna’s health It was back in the news this Thursday after learning that the model was again admitted to intensive care. Her brother provided details of the current picture and some specialists began to speak of an “irreversible” situation.

In dialogue with Ángel De Brito on LAM (America), Silvina’s brother explained that the doctors are evaluating whether to intubate her again.

“The truth is that he has a lot of water in his lungs. He is no longer reacting to the treatments. He is very weak, his condition worsened and the condition is very critical. It is very delicate, ”explained Ezequiel Luna in a message he sent to the journalist.

And I add: “He is in therapy, water in his lungs, and they are waiting for the moment to put him back on the respirator. They are feeding her with tube, your digestive system is not working as it should”.

In this sense, Dr. Mariana Lestelle assured that doctors are currently facing an ethical decision and specified that Luna at this time has “multi-organ failure”.

Silvina Luna has been hospitalized for three months at the Italian Hospital in the city of Buenos Aires. After having been in intensive care they had managed to move her to a common room. But today, her condition worsened.


