How to see seconds with iPhone clock? It’s not complex

After having taught you how to insert a digital clock on the iPhone home, today we reveal another trick of the iOS Clock app that few will know: everyone is aware of the fact that the iPhones’ clock allows you to see hours and minutes, but you know it can be set to also show seconds?

If you want to “settle” for a analog clock with second hand, you won’t have to do anything too complicated: on the iPhone, in fact, all you need to do is insert the 2×2 widget of the Clock app on the homepage, which will show a large analog dial with the hour, minute and even second hands. Easy, right?

Even easier, however, is to look at theClock app icon on iOS, which shows in small dimensions the same dial also present on the widget, complete with a second hand. Sadly, the same isn’t true for the clock app on the launchpad of Macs and Macbooks, which instead has only the hour and minute hands. In truth, the only way to see seconds through the Clock app on Mac is to open the app itself and go to the “Local Time” menuwhere you will find the clock of the place where you are with a second hand.

But let’s say you don’t like analog watches and you want one digital clock that also indicates the seconds on your iPhone. In this case, the iOS system app is not for you. Instead, you’ll have to turn to a third-party app like FlipClock, which works on both iPhone, iPad and Mac. This app contains a large variety of customizable widgets with clocks of various shapes and sizes.

By inserting one of the many FlipClock widgets on the Home screen of your iPhone, therefore, you can display a digital clock accurate to the second (or even to the millisecond!) without having to use the Clock app and its analog watch faces. Each widget can then be customized to include other information, such as the date, day of the week or even some alerts or motivational phrases.

