SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”: gunshot wounds and mosquito bites – health

In the emergency room in South Africa I treat patients with the most serious injuries, back in Germany sometimes with mosquito bites. Is that why I became a doctor? Episode 4 of the SZ doctor column “Clinically seen”.

I carefully feel the skin on the patient’s back with the tip of a pair of tweezers. Somewhere here must be the bullet that 23-year-old Kgotso received in a shootout. On the x-ray, it looks like the projectile is just under the skin.

