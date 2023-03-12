Home Entertainment VIDEOS | Central Córdoba beat Tigre at the Estadio Único: I relived the goals of the match
VIDEOS | Central Córdoba beat Tigre at the Estadio Único: I relived the goals of the match

VIDEOS | Central Córdoba beat Tigre at the Estadio Único: I relived the goals of the match

11/03/2023

Central Cordoba he beat tonight Tigre by 2 to 0 in the framework of the seventh date of the Professional League and scored their second consecutive victory at home in the Unique Stadium “Madre de Ciudades”.

“Ferro” demonstrated its superiority especially in the second half, when Leandro Maciel was able to open the scoring. Minutes later, he was seconded by Jesús Soraire to make it 2-0 against the rival.

