11/03/2023 – 23:35 Deportivo

Central Cordoba he beat tonight Tigre by 2 to 0 in the framework of the seventh date of the Professional League and scored their second consecutive victory at home in the Unique Stadium “Madre de Ciudades”.

“Ferro” demonstrated its superiority especially in the second half, when Leandro Maciel was able to open the scoring. Minutes later, he was seconded by Jesús Soraire to make it 2-0 against the rival.

WHAT A GOAL, PLEASE! Maciel stopped her chest and took a powerful shot vs. Tigre for the 1-0 of Central Córdoba in the #LigaProfesional.