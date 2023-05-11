Home » Villa María’s Ameghino advanced in the Argentine League but lost Diego Gerbaudo to a tough injury
Villa María’s Ameghino advanced in the Argentine League but lost Diego Gerbaudo to a tough injury

Ameghino from Villa Maria achieved a tight 70-69 victory against San Isidro de San Francisco, settled the series 3-1 and advanced to the final of the Northern Conference of the Argentine League, but suffered a very important loss for the rest of the tournament. The experienced point guard Diego Gerbaudo He suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

El León is the only representative of Cordoba basketball that continues in the competition for promotion to the National League.

Ameghino agreed to the conference final and awaits a rival, who will come out of the series between Libertad de Sunchales and GEPU de San Luis, who will have to define in a fifth match in the San Luis province. The sporting advantage belongs to León de Villa María. For San Isidro the 2022/2023 season ended.

Juan Abeiro was the scorer for León Villamariense with 17 points, followed by Gerbaudo with 13 goals until the injury. The point guard born in James Craik had joined in January as a reinforcement for Ameghino, who finished in second place in the regular season, behind Barrio Parque. For Gerbaudo the season is over and a long recovery begins.

San Isidro was not enough with Christopher Hooper’s 20 points and 9 rebounds, and he was left out of the definition. The Halcones, led by Daniel Pirincho Beltramo, had placed third in the regular phase of the Argentine League.

