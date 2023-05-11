OPPO Find N2 Flip will be among the first to receive it [download] • Techzilla

OPPO has announced that its OPPO Find N2 Flip, the company’s first clamshell foldable, will be one of the first smartphones in the world to receive the new update Google Android 14 Beta 1. Users can try the developer version of ColorOS built around the first beta of Android 14experimenting with new features and APIs on their OPPO flip phone.

“OPPO Find N2 Flip sets a new standard for new flip smartphones. To create OPPO Find N2 Flip we have combined engineering, industry-leading innovation with an intuitive design. In cooperation with Google, OPPO recently introduced the Speech-to-Text function in the interactive external display of OPPO Find N2 Flip. Additionally, with Android 14, we will continue to take foldable smartphones to new heights by combining cutting-edge hardware with unmatched software.”

What’s new in Android 14

The new version of Android 14 offers more intuitive system user interfaces, such as the return key back half display and a perfected system share sheet.

It also adds several updates to improve productivity, performance, privacy, security, and user customization.

Just to strengthen user privacy, the system allows apps to limit the visibility of certain screens to accessibility services only. Foldable devices today offer lopportunity to create innovative applicationsAnd. Developers are also encouraged to use the Android APIs, tools and resources provided by Google to build applications designed for large and small screens.

The update Android 14 Beta 1 will be available for OPPO Find N2 Flip, the smartphone presented last February and which we recently reviewed here.

You can now download the developer version of ColorOS, based on Android 14 Beta 1 at this link, and throughout the year, global users of OPPO Find N2 Flip will be able to enjoy the public version of ColorOS based on Android 14 via the ‘special menu of the Find N2 Flip system updates panel.

