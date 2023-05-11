Home » 2023 Kunming Anning Hot Spring Plateau Half Marathon will be held on June 24
2023 Kunming Anning Hot Spring Plateau Half Marathon will be held on June 24

2023 Kunming Anning Hot Spring Plateau Half Marathon will be held on June 24

　　Original title: 2023 Kunming Anning Hot Spring Plateau Half Marathon will be held on June 24

On May 10, the reporter learned from Anning City that the 2023 Kunming Anning Hot Spring Plateau Half Marathon will be held on June 24.

Currently, the registration channel is open. Contestants must register online through the “Digital Heart App” of the Chinese Athletics Association before 22:00 on May 25, including 8,000 participants for the half marathon, 3,000 participants for the 10-kilometer run, and 4,000 participants for the happy run. Players participating in the team competition must first register for the individual competition. After the individual registers online, the registration fee will be transferred to the account designated by the organizing committee through online payment.

Participants in the half marathon and 10km race must be over 16 years old. There is no age limit for participants in the Happy Run, but participants under the age of 12 must be accompanied by their guardians. Contestants under the age of 18 must have their guardians or legal representatives sign the entry statement, and contestants over the age of 65 must provide the entry statement and health certificate signed by their immediate family members. Participants of the half marathon event must provide a half marathon and above distance completion certificate within 4 years (that is, after June 24, 2019) and a qualified medical examination report within 1 year; participants of the 10-kilometer race must provide a distance of 10 kilometers or more Completion certificate or a qualified medical examination report within one year.

The first Anning Hot Spring Plateau Half Marathon was held on October 28, 2018, with a total scale of 10,000 people. In 2018, the event won the titles of “Bronze Medal Event” and “Natural Ecological Characteristic Event” by the Chinese Athletics Association. In 2019, the event won the title of “Silver Medal Event” by the Chinese Athletics Association. (Reporter Zhao Shuyong)

