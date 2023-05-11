Understand mining correctly!: Interpret drilling results correctly & invest successfully in mining – video

More and more investors are aware that we could see a commodity super cycle in the next few years. The reason for this is obvious: Ambitious goals of decarbonization and the necessary expansion of renewable energies and electromobility mean that more and more raw materials are needed. But the first step is to explore new projects by drilling. But how should the drilling results of the companies be interpreted?

“Ohne Rohstoffe kann unsere Welt nicht funktionieren” - Wolfgang Seybold, CEO von AXINO

Copper as an example of missing raw materials



The Mining Entrepreneur Robert Friedland according to which humanity has to date about 700 million tons of copper promoted. The problem is that the same amount over the next 22 years needs to be dismantled to keep pace with the deepening green energy transition.

With regard to the copper supply, according to experts, there could be copper bottlenecks as early as 2025, which could last for years.

The reason: the construction of new mines does not happen overnight. From our post “How is a mine formed? – The way to production!” it becomes clear that building a mine involves a lot of capital, luck and many years of work.

Forward-looking investors can therefore position themselves now and invest more intensively in commodity stocks.

Copper requirement: 22 years = 60 years | Source: US Geological Survey, BMO Capital Markets

Understand and interpret drilling results correctly



Sooner or later, those who are more concerned with investing in exploration companies will be confronted with the reporting of new drilling results.

Drill results from a junior miner, while an important part of the journey to a resource, are often difficult to read and interpret.

This makes it difficult, especially for small investors, to decide whether an investment is a good decision.

You can find the whole article at: https://www.axinocapital.de/make-money/artikel/wie-sind-bohrergebnis-zu-interpretieren-

Subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don’t miss anything!

Risk Notice



AXINO Media GmbH publishes comments, analyzes and news on https://axinocapital.de. This content is for the sole purpose of informing the readers and does not represent any kind of call for action, neither explicitly nor implicitly are they to be understood as a guarantee of any price developments. Furthermore, they in no way replace individual expert investment advice and do not represent an offer to sell the share(s) in question or an invitation to buy or sell securities. This is expressly not a financial analysis, but an advertising one / journalistic texts. Readers who make investment decisions or carry out transactions based on the information provided here act entirely at their own risk. There is no contractual relationship between AXINO Media GmbH and its readers or the users of its offers, as our information only relates to the company and not to the reader’s investment decision.

The acquisition of securities involves high risks that can lead to the total loss of the capital invested. The information published by AXINO Media GmbH and its authors is based on careful research, but any liability for financial loss or the content guarantee for the topicality, correctness, appropriateness and completeness of the articles offered here is expressly excluded. Please take note of our Terms of Use.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MiFiD II), Section 34b of the Securities Trading Act (WpHG) and Section 48f (5) of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG), we would like to point out that AXINO Media GmbH and/or its employees, affiliated companies, partners or Clients, hold or may hold shares in the company discussed in this article and thus a potential conflict of interest exists. AXINO Media GmbH and its affiliated companies also reserve the right to buy or sell shares in the company at any time. In addition, AXINO Media GmbH is remunerated by the company discussed in this article for reporting. This is another clear conflict of interest that is hereby disclosed.