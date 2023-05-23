Masso in Laces, 4 million to make the road safe – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MAY 23 – The provincial council of Bolzano has approved the withdrawal of almost 4 million euros from the reserve fund for the safety works on the section of the Val Venosta state road, near Laces, on which, last Saturday night, an 80-ton rock fell and grazed a car with four people on board.



It’s not just a question of removing the block of rock and restoring the road, explained the president of the Province, Arno Kompatscher, but of definitively securing that stretch of road, which is a known and delicate point of the state road, with the construction of a valley. For road safety interventions, the South Tyrolean president went on to say, the Province is spending around 30 million euros.



(ANSA).

