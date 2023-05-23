Home » Masso in Laces, 4 million to make the road safe – Trentino AA/S
News

Masso in Laces, 4 million to make the road safe – Trentino AA/S

by admin
Masso in Laces, 4 million to make the road safe – Trentino AA/S

Kompatscher: ‘Not just a restoration but a definitive intervention’

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, MAY 23 – The provincial council of Bolzano has approved the withdrawal of almost 4 million euros from the reserve fund for the safety works on the section of the Val Venosta state road, near Laces, on which, last Saturday night, an 80-ton rock fell and grazed a car with four people on board.

It’s not just a question of removing the block of rock and restoring the road, explained the president of the Province, Arno Kompatscher, but of definitively securing that stretch of road, which is a known and delicate point of the state road, with the construction of a valley. For road safety interventions, the South Tyrolean president went on to say, the Province is spending around 30 million euros.

(ANSA).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy