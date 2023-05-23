What are the symptoms that should make you suspicious?

Find out the brain tumor symptoms to look out for. The list to know.

Il brain tumor it is a serious condition that requires prompt diagnosis and treatment. That’s why recognizing the early symptoms of brain tumors is essential to intervene before it’s too late.

Brain tumor: symptoms.

Persistent headache

One of the most common symptoms of brain tumor is heachache persistent and progressive. If you have frequent headaches that don’t respond to normal treatments and get worse over time, you may need to rule out the possibility of a brain tumor.

Changes in vision

Brain tumors can affect the visual system. If you notice sudden changes in vision, such as blurry vision, double vision, peripheral vision loss, or trouble focusing, it could be a sign of a brain tumor.

Problems with balance and coordination

Brain tumors can affect the central nervous system, causing problems with balance and coordination. If you have difficulty walking, dizziness frequency or a feeling of unsteadiness with no apparent cause, it is important to rule out the presence of a brain tumour.

Changes in personality and behavior

Some brain tumors can affect cognitive and behavioral functions. If you notice sudden changes in your personality, mood, attention, or memory, you may need to be evaluated for a brain tumor.

Convulsions

Seizures can be a symptom of a brain tumor, especially if they occur in people who have never had a seizure before. If you experience seizures with no apparent cause, it’s important to see a doctor for a thorough evaluation.

Headache associated with nausea and vomiting

In some cases, the headache caused by a brain tumor may be accompanied by nausea e vomit. If you experience these symptoms along with persistent headaches, it is advisable to seek medical advice.

Remember that only a doctor can provide an accurate diagnosis and an adequate treatment plan.

