US debt, there is no agreement yet, without an agreement June 1st will be default

There is no US debt deal yet

A just over a week as of June 1, the positions of Republicans and Democrats on raising the US debt ceiling remain distant. Yesterday, May 22, the president Joe Biden met the speaker of the House, the Republican Kevin McCarthyhowever, without significant progress being made. “No agreement, but a productive confrontation”McCarthy said as he walked out of the meeting.

But there is no talk of a possible agreement yet. The United States could fail to honor their obligations since 1 Junesince they are left alone in the federal coffers 57 billion dollars. Wall Street is watching the heated debate between the two sides carefully. Although among analysts it is widespread opinion that an agreement will come in good time to avoid default. An American default, event Without precedentswould have imponderable consequences on world markets and on the economy.

The debt negotiation between the White House and Congress is one scenario now frequent. During the Reagan presidency the roof was raised 18 times, eight with Bill Clinton and seven with George W. Bush. During the Obama administration, the ceiling was raised 11 times (for a total increase of approximately $6.5 trillion). During administration Trump, for three years out of four the agreement came after lengthy negotiations. In the 2011, during the Obama administration, there was the most sensational case among the recent ones. After a long confrontation, the Republicans got a clear political victorywith an agreement that involved cutting public spending and canceling new taxes for the wealthiest.

The agreement was found just two days from the date on which the US would have exhausted the available cash. In the meantime, however, the offices of the federal administration were temporarily closed due to the government’s inability to pay salaries and services, S&P downgraded US debt from AAA to AA+ and the stock market suffered a sharp correction.

What is the debt ceiling