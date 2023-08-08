Violent assault on a marriage in Regina ended in pursuit and with five delayed

In the middle of the nightand after an important operation, members of the Río Negro police managed to detain five people -all from Cipolletti- and it is suspected that they could have carried out the assault on a 72-year-old neighbor and his wife from Villa Regina, whom they left tied with wire and took not only several of their belongings but also their truck.

The fact It happened last night -around 20:30- when a 911 call was received warning about the robbery suffered by the neighbor in his house located in the vicinity of Matheu street and Belgrano avenue. According to this person’s account, when he arrived at his private home aboard his white Volkswagen Amarok truck, he found between four and five criminals who, at gunpoint, forced him to get out of the vehicle.

Quickly they moved him to a room where his wife was already reducedand after tying him up with wire, they took him cash, jewelry and the truck.

As soon as the police became aware of it, an operation was set up throughout the area to try to find the violent subjects, taking into account that last week there had already been a robbery of similar characteristics to an older adult.

He lock operation worked because after a few minutes the police managed to find the Amarok truck in the vicinity of the town of Mainqué. Apparently, the assailants abandoned the vehicle and then escaped from the place, although after a few meters they were intercepted by another mobile that arrived at the place.

It’s about five people They were traveling in a red VW Gol. The majority, according to judicial sources, have criminal records and are from Cipolletti. Now, they are looking to determine if they are the same people who participated in the robbery since the security cameras of Villa Regina detected them circulating in the downtown area for several minutes.

For researchers, the shot served as support so that the subjects could escape from the area without raising further suspicions.

Now they are delayed for background checks and waiting to find more evidence that links them to the robbery.

In the investigation, the prosecutor Juan Carlos Luppi took part, in addition to the personnel of the Fifth Police Station, the Criminalistics Cabinet and members of different units.





