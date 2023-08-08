Sababa Security becomes the majority shareholder of Digipoint

Acquisitions

Sababa Security, already owner of 40% of the share capital of Digipoint, has completed the additional acquisition of 42% of the company’s share capital, thus reaching a majority stake of 82%

Published on 08 Aug 2023

Alessio Aceti, Chief Executive Officer of Sababa Security

Because Security SpA takes another step towards consolidating its position in the sector cybersecurity in Italy, completing the operation that allows him to acquire a further 42% of the shares Of Digipoint S.r.l.a Ligurian company that provides IT and network security services, business continuity, disaster recovery and training.

Thus Sababa Security (part of the HWG group) becomes the majority shareholder of Digipoint with a 82% stake of the company’s share capital. In fact, thanks to a commercial operation concluded in February 2023, had already snapped up 40% and guaranteed the right to exercise, by 30 June 2023, an option to purchase a further 42% stake.

From Sababa and Digipoint, advanced protection solutions along the cybersecurity supply chain

This agreement establishes the merging of skills of both companies, creating a synergistic union that will lead to significant business growth and greater protection for customers. Today Sababa offers a suite of strategic products and services, not only for the security of corporate IT environments but also for the automotive sector, Industrial Cybersecurity, government institutions, law enforcement agencies, managed to protect the various IT and OT environments from threats and cybercrime by supporting the customer throughout the value chain.

Security Levels: what they are and why they are important for OT security

The partnership between Sababa Security and Digipoint will make it possible to offer increasingly efficient and secure protection solutions along the entire cybersecurity supply chain. In particular, attention will be paid to the issues of network security, business continuity e disaster recoveryguaranteeing Sababa’s customers complete and reliable protection.

Alessio Aceti, Chief Executive Officer of Sababa Securityis keen to underline that thanks to Digipoint’s almost thirty years of experience on the market, in addition to the positive effects in terms of business, both companies will be able to benefit from a holistic strategy in customer protection and professional growth for all collaborators.

