VoePass returns to operate in Juazeiro do Norte and expands routes that connect Fernando de Noronha

VoePass Linhas Aéreas announced the resumption of operations between Fortaleza and Juazeiro do Norte. In addition, the company confirmed the start date of the new routes that will connect Fernando de Noronha to the capitals Fortaleza and Natal, already announced at the beginning of the month.

The new operations begin on July 5th and will be carried out in ATR-72 model aircraft, with capacity for 70 passengers.

The resumption of flights from Fortaleza to Juazeiro do Norte will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 5:45 am and on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 5:45 pm. The return trip from Juazeiro do Norte to Fortaleza will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 7:25 am and on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 7:30 pm.

The new routes linking Fortaleza and Natal to Fernando de Noronha will have a daily frequency, leaving Fortaleza at 9:20 am, returning from Noronha to Fortaleza at 3:20 pm (Brasília time). The Natal operation will depart daily from the city at 11:45 am, with return departures from Noronha at 1:30 pm (Brasília time).

“We are reinforcing our presence in the Fernando de Noronha market, providing new alternatives to passengers, as we believe in an important local demand.”, says Eduardo Busch, CEO of VoePass.

“The resumption of operations in Juazeiro do Norte reinforces our strategy to meet this important demand in the Northeast region, offering greater flexibility for tourism and business travelers, including making it possible to go and return to Fortaleza on the same day.”, says Commander Felício, company president.

