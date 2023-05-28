Automated drone flights: inspect glaciers and solar panels, prevent forest fires

Drones for climate protection: From the regular observation of larger areas to planned flights for the maintenance of large systems to operations in regions that are difficult to access – fully automated drone flights will revolutionize aviation in the future.

Solectric already offers the necessary technical equipment with the DJI Dock. The robust docking station from DJI, one of the world‘s leading manufacturers of camera drones for civil use, is suitable for 24/7 operation.

The small power pack fulfills three essential functions:

It protects the drone built into it.

It serves as a take-off and landing area.

It almost fully charges the drone battery in just 25 minutes.

Wind and weather cannot harm the docking station, which weighs around 100 kilograms. Even in extreme heat or freezing cold, the Matrice 30T drone, equipped with a high-resolution camera, takes off for flight.

With the help of the DJI FlightHub 2 software, routes can be planned precisely in advance. In addition, the drone sends images, videos, data and information to the software during the flight. These can be viewed and controlled in real time via a cloud connection.

Long start for the official Go

Solectric pilot Kevin Dillmann, who is certified for fully automatic drone flights, planned such a route in the run-up to the press event. “With the DJI FlightHub 2 software, I can program specific GPS points, pivot points or flight maneuvers. I can also specify in advance which images or videos the drone should provide me with. The camera can provide me with thermal images of surfaces or objects if I wish.”

Solectric has come a long way before this maiden flight in Europe. Planning for one of the first fully automated drone flights began more than two years ago.

Support from the Federal Ministry of Transport

With the support of the Federal Ministry of Transport, Solectric was the first German company to receive all operating permits for such a fully automated drone flight. Solectric benefited above all from the support of the German Dynamic Drone Center GmbH (GDDC GmbH).

With wise foresight, GDDC GmbH, as a specialist for the industrial use of drones in Europe, immediately trained the Solectric pilots for use throughout Europe. Therefore, Kevin Dillmann and Volker Wild can now officially call themselves long-distance pilots for fully automated drone flights in Europe.

At the flight premiere, the pilots sat in a building 200 meters away. Commercial pilot Horst Zell supported the Solectric team for the press presentation. This is how the pilot, with 30 years of flying experience, describes the moment shortly before and shortly after take-off: “It’s simply impressive to experience the astonished faces when the DJI Dock opens, the Matrice 30T slowly takes off, flies over the various geo-points and its mission Fulfills. This will be a revolution in aviation.”

Drones check wind turbines

The expert for wind turbines and rotor blades should know. When it comes to the maintenance of wind turbines on the high seas, drones that fly fully automatically are much better suited than people.

The flying helpers also work more reliably than anyone in other areas and at the same time do their part to protect the climate:

Prevent forest fires or contain them early : Germany is experiencing hot summers with record temperatures and longer periods of drought in ever shorter succession. This has multiplied the risk of forest fires. Regular, fully automated drone flights allow sources of fire to be identified at an early stage.

: Germany is experiencing hot summers with record temperatures and longer periods of drought in ever shorter succession. This has multiplied the risk of forest fires. Regular, fully automated drone flights allow sources of fire to be identified at an early stage. Research flights in glacier areas: Many glaciers in the Alps are dying due to rising temperatures. Temperature changes can be documented with the help of autonomously flying drones. The results can be used to research solutions to slow down the melting of the glaciers.

Many glaciers in the Alps are dying due to rising temperatures. Temperature changes can be documented with the help of autonomously flying drones. The results can be used to research solutions to slow down the melting of the glaciers. Creation of new habitats : Autonomously flying drones are also suitable as flying seed helpers. In this way, barren, dry regions in Australia have been transformed back into vital, green oases. The new forests serve as a natural habitat for numerous animals.

: Autonomously flying drones are also suitable as flying seed helpers. In this way, barren, dry regions in Australia have been transformed back into vital, green oases. The new forests serve as a natural habitat for numerous animals. Further applications such as solar panel inspection, monitoring company premises and techn. Facilities, DLRG support for monitoring beaches

Here the Matrice 30T drone in the video