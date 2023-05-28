Home » Cassino, 34, killed at home with dozens of stab wounds. Killer on the run: “she scarred her”
Cassino, 34, killed at home with dozens of stab wounds. Killer on the run: "she scarred her"

Cassino, 34, killed at home with dozens of stab wounds. Killer on the run: “she scarred her”

Yellow in Cassino, in the province of Frosinone, where a 34-year-old woman of Dominican origin was found stabbed to death. The murder took place in the heart of the city, on the second floor of a building in via Pascoli 104. The woman was found lifeless in night clothes, lying on the bed. Two stab wounds were found on her body, while her face and neck were scarred by dozens of blows. All the blows appear to have been inflicted with the same blade. The residents of the condominium told officers that they had not heard any screams or requests for help. The alarm was raised around 2 pm today, May 27, by a gas technician, a neighbor of the victim’s house, who told the police that he had an appointment with the woman to check the stove in the kitchen, because in recent days the woman had smelled gas in the apartment and had asked him to come by.

The discovery of the body

The man said he showed up at the entrance first and found the door open, but no one answered the bell. Thinking she had gone out to run errands – the man declared – the neighbor came back a second time and, after finding the door open again and no one answering the intercom, he entered the house. «I saw blood everywhere on the floor, in the hall and in the adjoining room and I called, but no one answered. At that point I went out and called the police,” he told the officers. The Frosinone mobile team intervened on the spot, seizing the surveillance cameras in the area to analyze the external videos and also seizing the woman’s cell phone, to reconstruct the chain of contacts.

The investigations

Investigators would be focusing in particular on a man, who they believe was the last to meet the victim. The man, whose details are unknown at the moment, met the woman in her apartment for a paid service. According to what was reported by the residents of the building, in that house in the last period there was a continuous succession of women. This factor would support the hypotheses of the agents, according to which the 34-year-old was killed by an alleged client. The agents searched the house, combed both the building and the garbage cans in the surrounding area, but did not find the murder weapon. Meanwhile it’s hunting for the killer.

