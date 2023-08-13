Make a foot bath yourself using these simple recipes

Your feet have to be stressed by a lot of weight every day and wearing shoes is an added burden. How to relieve your tired feet at home? A homemade foot bath is an easy and relaxing way. And how to make your own foot bath yourself? We give some recipes and tips.

Making a homemade foot bath is quick and easy, and you can use a variety of ingredients you probably already have at home. Try these recipes and follow our tips to get the best result and take proper care of your feet.

What preparation is necessary for the foot bath

First, create a suitable atmosphere for your relaxing event. Dim the light to make it cozy. Put on some music that you find relaxing. You can also light some candles and make sure. Prepare all your utensils nearby. This includes your towels, scrubs, lotions, and socks or slippers.

Make a foot bath yourself: necessary utensils

Here are the things you will need for your homemade foot spa:

For your foot bath, you need a large, shallow sink or foot tub. Also, have a hand towel, bath mat, or tea towel ready. Have extra warm water on hand to refresh the water. Cool water.

Simple recipes to relax your feet

Try some of these recipes that are sure to do your feet good. You can use oils according to your preferences, including favorite flavors. If you have swollen feet after a long day at work, this is the perfect way to relax and take care of them.

Epsom salt for foot pain and swollen feet

An Epsom salt bath helps with all kinds of foot ailments, from plantar fasciitis to heel pain. How does Epsom salt work? The magnesium sulfate found in Epsom salt is absorbed directly through the skin and helps relieve muscle pain, tension, and inflammation.

What you need:

A tub of warm water ½ cup Epsom salts 2 to 3 drops of an essential oil of your choice

Instructions for preparing the foot bath:

It’s so easy to make this foot bath yourself. Fill a foot bath with enough warm water to cover your feet up to your ankles. Add about 1/2 cup of Epsom salts to the water and a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Finally, let your feet soak for 30 to 60 minutes.

Make your own foot bath with lemon juice and powdered tea

This two-ingredient foot bath nourishes the skin on your feet and helps improve blood circulation.

What you need:

A bowl of warm water Juice of half a lemon ½ cup of powdered tea

Instructions for the preparation:

Pour enough warm water into the foot bath. Squeeze the juice of half a lemon and add half a cup of tea powder. Soak your feet for 20-25 minutes. You can also add a few slices of lemon to the foot bath.

Chamomile has anti-inflammatory properties

Chamomile is an effective foot bath remedy. It moisturizes feet and heals dry or damaged skin. The herb is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties.

What you need:

An empty bowl 6 chamomile tea bags 5 drops of lavender or any of your favorite essential oils 2 to 3 tablespoons of raw honey

How to do the foot bath:

Bring enough water to a boil to cover your feet up to your ankles. Then add the tea bags and let them steep for about five minutes. After that, remove the tea bags and add the other ingredients. Soak your feet for 20 to 30 minutes.

Ginger for better blood circulation

Ginger helps stimulate your blood circulation and balance your feet with this invigorating foot bath.

Ingredients for an invigorating foot bath:

1/2 cup ground or freshly grated ginger 5-20 drops essential oil of your choice, e.g. B. Lemon, lemongrass or clary sage 6 teaspoons carrier oil

How to make the foot bath yourself:

Put ginger in a bowl of boiling water. Then slowly pour the mixture into the tub of water. Mix the essential oils and carrier oil together before adding them to the bath. Soak your feet for 20 to 30 minutes.

Hydrate with coconut milk and honey

The moisturizing properties of honey and coconut milk bring sweet treat and care to your feet.

Ingredients for a moisturizing foot bath:

1 cup honey 1 cup coconut milk 1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

Step-by-step instructions:

Dissolve the honey and coconut in a small bowl of boiling water. Slowly pour the mixture into the cup of water. Sprinkle the cinnamon powder into the water. Soak your feet for 20 minutes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

